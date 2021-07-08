Barclays PLC Buys 55,779 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 204.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,779 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.02.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

