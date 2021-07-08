Barclays PLC Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,667,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,667,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $134.53 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

