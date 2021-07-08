Barclays PLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 173,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

