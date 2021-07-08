Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $124.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

