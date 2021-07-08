Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Everbridge worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $144.98 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,613.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

