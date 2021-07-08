Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCHDF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $2.29 on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

