Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $246.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.99. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

