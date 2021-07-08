Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Up 0.6%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €51.02 ($60.02) and last traded at €50.97 ($59.96). Approximately 1,795,912 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.68 ($59.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.27.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

