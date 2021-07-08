Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.86.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

