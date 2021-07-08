BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.