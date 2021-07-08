Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $192,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWC. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after buying an additional 10,868,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after acquiring an additional 888,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,900,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.30. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

