Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $494,584,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after buying an additional 1,228,851 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

