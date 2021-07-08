Berenberg Bank Boosts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDVMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

EDVMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 1,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,379. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

