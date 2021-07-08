Berenberg Bank Raises Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target to GBX 450

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CRST has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 424.40 ($5.54) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,303.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

