Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RWS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

RWS stock traded down GBX 3.47 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 578.03 ($7.55). 495,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 616.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. RWS has a 52-week low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

