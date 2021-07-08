Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

BHLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 341,909 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 18,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,555. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

