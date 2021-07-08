Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353,878 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Berry Global Group worth $33,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

