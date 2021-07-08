B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Several analysts have commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.