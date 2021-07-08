Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,363.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,363 ($17.81) and last traded at GBX 1,360 ($17.77), with a volume of 20377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,346 ($17.59).

BYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,291.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

