Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $117.33.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

