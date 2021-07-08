Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 3.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.52. 189,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,690,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.
About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.
