Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 3.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.52. 189,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,690,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

