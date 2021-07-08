Bitcashpay (BCP) Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $178,971.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00891149 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

BCP is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

