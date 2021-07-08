Bitcoin 2 Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002200 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

