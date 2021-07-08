Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Achieves Market Cap of $503.58 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $503.58 million and $21.60 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.11 or 0.00083370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,522.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.91 or 0.01497148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00423576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

