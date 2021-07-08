Bitcoin SV Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $140.60 or 0.00427557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $662.06 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,884.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.10 or 0.01508627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00084517 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,781,595 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

