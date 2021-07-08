Bitgear (GEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $873,969.97

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $873,969.97 and approximately $60,012.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00121098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00162846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.28 or 1.00034756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00938180 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

