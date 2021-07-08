Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

