BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Bioventus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of BVS opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $912.61 million and a PE ratio of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

