BlackRock Inc. Buys 70,267 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.79% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

ADES stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

