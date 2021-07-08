BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 105.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,570 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFI. Truist Securities began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.