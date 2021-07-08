BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $62.82.

