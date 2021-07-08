BlackRock Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.80% of Red Violet worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Red Violet by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Violet by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Red Violet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,732,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Violet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Red Violet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ RDVT opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.34 million, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 0.66. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

