BlackRock Inc. Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 16,817.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $307.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

