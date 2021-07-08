BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.36% of Liquidia worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.07.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

