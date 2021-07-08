BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.33% of Mayville Engineering worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MEC opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.82 million, a P/E ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 0.57. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63.
In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Mayville Engineering Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
