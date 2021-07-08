BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.33% of Mayville Engineering worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

NYSE:MEC opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.82 million, a P/E ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 0.57. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.