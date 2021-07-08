BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,812. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $793.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $301,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

