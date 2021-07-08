Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

