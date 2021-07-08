Blue Pool Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Twitter makes up approximately 0.6% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

Twitter stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.78. 303,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,436,561. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

