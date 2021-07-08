Blue Pool Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.3% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $9.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $512.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.14 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.89. The stock has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

