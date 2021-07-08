BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $6.73 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.19. 987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,991. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

