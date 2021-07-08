BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $7.42 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

TBCPU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 13,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,811. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.