BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVRAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Levere in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Levere in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levere in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVRAU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

