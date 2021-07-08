BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $5.51 Million Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $109,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $201,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 128,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,319,291.19.

Shares of PUCKU stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,170. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

