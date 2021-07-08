BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAAU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,549,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,412. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.