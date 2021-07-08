BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Shares Down 0.1%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.70. 4,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

