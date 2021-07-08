Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post sales of $134.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.90 million and the highest is $141.70 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $36.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $925.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $872.40 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

NYSE BCEI traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. 6,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.48 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

