Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.89 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.