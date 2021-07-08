Bonded Finance (BOND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $88,921.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $88,921.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00867697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

