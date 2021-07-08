Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

