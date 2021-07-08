Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) Trading Down 3.7%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGD)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 19,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 58,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

About Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

